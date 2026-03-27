20 Free Spins on Registration No Deposit UK | Best Offers 2026

20 Free Spins on Registration No Deposit UK | Best Offers 2026

If you enjoy online slots but want to play without an immediate deposit, a 20 free spins on registration no deposit offer is ideal. These promotions let new customers spin reels and potentially win real money before depositing funds. Find out more in our guide below.

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Best 20 Free Spins No Deposit Offers for 2026

Wild West Wins – 20 Free Spins No Deposit

18+, New players only, no deposit required, valid debit card verification required, 10x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to £50, FULL T&CS APPLY

NetBet Casino – 11 Free Spins on Registration No Deposit

New UK verified players only | Valid mobile number required | No deposit needed | Free Spins on King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas 4 each valued at 10p | No wagering requirement | £10 max. win | Ends 31.03.2026 | T&Cs apply

Mr Q Casino – 10 Free Spins No Wagering

New Customers Only. First 10 spins: Players who have successfully completed age verification will be credited 10 Free Spins on Big Bass Q the Splash 10p per spin, no deposit required, no wagering requirements. Subsequent 50 spins: Min deposit & spend £10. Max 50 spins on BIg Bass Q the Splash at 10p per spin. Spins credited upon spend of £10+. 18+ Full T&Cs apply.

Immortal Wins – 5 Free Spins No Deposit

New players only, No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 10x wagering requirements, Full T&Cs apply.

Aladdin Slots – 5 Free Spins No Deposit

New players only, No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 10x wagering requirements, Full T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Each of these offers is subject to its own terms and conditions, which we break down further in the individual reviews below. It is worth noting that wagering requirements, maximum win caps, and eligible games can vary significantly from site to site, so be sure to read the T&Cs before claiming.

What Are 20 Free Spins on Registration No Deposit?

For those new to online casino promotions, a 20 free spins on registration no deposit bonus is exactly what it sounds like. Users sign up at a casino site, and upon completing registration, they receive 20 free spins without having to deposit any money. These spins can then be used on selected slot games, and any winnings are typically credited as bonus funds.

This type of offer is one of the most popular in the UK online casino space because it removes the financial barrier entirely. Players get to test out a site, try some games, and see whether the platform suits them before spending a penny. On top of this, no deposit free spins give users a genuine shot at winning real money, though winnings are usually subject to wagering requirements and win caps.

How to Claim 20 Free Spins No Deposit

Claiming a 20 free spins on registration no deposit bonus is usually straightforward. While the exact process can differ slightly between sites, the general steps are as follows:

1. Choose one of the casino sites listed in this guide and click the sign-up link.

2. Click the Join or Register button on the casino’s homepage.

3. Enter all required personal information, including your name, email, date of birth, and address.

4. Verify your account. Some sites require email or SMS verification, while others may need ID documents.

5. Once your account is verified, the 20 free spins should be credited automatically or found on the promotions page.

6. Head to the eligible slot game and start spinning.

No deposit or promo code is typically required for the offers listed in this article. That said, always double-check the terms and conditions on the site itself before creating an account.

Wild West Wins Review

Wild West Wins is a newer addition to the UK online casino scene, but it has already built up a decent reputation among slot fans. The site offers new customers 20 free spins on registration with no deposit required, and the Western theme gives it a fun, distinctive feel that sets it apart from other platforms.

The game library at Wild West Wins covers a range of slot titles, including popular picks and some lesser-known gems. While the selection is not quite as large as some of the more established sites, there is still enough variety to keep most players entertained. The site is also fully optimised for mobile play, so users can enjoy their free spins on the go.

Pros: Cons: ✅ Fun and unique Western theme ❌ Smaller game selection compared to bigger casino brands ✅ 20 free spins with no deposit needed ❌ Wagering requirements apply ✅ Mobile-friendly design ✅ UKGC licensed

Wild West Wins is a good pick for players who want something a bit different from the standard online casino experience. The theming is well done, and the no deposit offer gives users a risk-free way to check it out.

NetBet Casino Review

NetBet is a well-established name in the UK online casino market, having operated since 2001.

The site itself offers a vast range of gaming titles, including slots, table games, live casino, and more, all from top software providers such as NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Evolution Gaming. NetBet casino also features a dedicated sportsbook section, so users who enjoy both casino games and sports betting are well catered for.

Pros: Cons: ✅ Well-known and trusted brand with years of experience ❌ Wagering requirements apply to free spins winnings ✅ Huge selection of slot games and live casino titles ❌ Free spins are restricted to selected games only ✅ Valid UKGC licence ❌ Maximum win cap may apply ✅ Multiple payment methods available ✅ Responsive customer support, including live chat

Those interested in a casino site that combines a top no-deposit offer with a deep library of games will find that NetBet ticks many boxes. The site design is clean, navigation is intuitive, and the mobile experience is impressive too.

MrQ Casino Review

MrQ is one of those sites that really stands out in the UK market, and for good reason. MrQ offers no wagering requirements on free spins winnings. This is genuinely rare in the industry, making MrQ one of the strongest options on this list.

The site itself is modern, well-designed, and incredibly easy to navigate. MrQ Casino offers a solid range of slots, bingo games, and Slingo titles. It may not have the sheer volume of games that some larger sites boast, but the quality is consistently high. The mobile app is also excellent, available on both iOS and Android.

Pros: Cons: ✅ No wagering requirements on free spins winnings ❌ Game selection is smaller than some competitors ✅ Clean, modern site design ❌ No live casino option ✅ Available on both mobile app and browser ❌ Limited customer support hours ✅ UKGC licensed ✅ Fast withdrawals

In our opinion, MrQ easily has one of the best no deposit free spins offers in the UK right now. The no wagering requirement alone puts many other casino sites to shame, and the overall user experience is top-notch.

Immortal Wins Review

Immortal Wins is another relatively new UK casino site that has quickly gained traction thanks to its generous welcome promotions. The site is themed around mythology and fantasy, which gives it a distinctive visual identity. Immortal Wins offers a decent selection of slots, table games, and instant win titles. Reputable software providers power the site, ensuring games run smoothly and graphics are of high quality.

Pros: Cons: ✅ Eye-catching theme and design ❌ Brand is still relatively new and less proven ✅ Good variety of slot titles ❌ Customer support options are limited compared to larger sites ✅ UKGC licensed

Immortal Wins is worth considering for players who enjoy a themed casino experience and want to take advantage of a no deposit bonus. Keep an eye out for additional promotions once you create an account, as the site offers ongoing bonuses for existing customers.

Aladdin Slots Review

The site has been around for a few years now and has built a loyal following among casual slot players. The game library at Aladdin Slots includes a range of slot games, jackpots, table games, and scratch cards. The site is also mobile-friendly, so users can play their favourite games on their phones or tablets without any issues. On top of this, Aladdin Slots runs regular promotions for existing customers, which adds value beyond the initial welcome offer.

Pros: Cons: ✅ Regular promotions for existing players ❌ Site design could use a refresh ✅ Mobile-compatible site ❌ Withdrawal times can be slower than some competitors ✅ UKGC licensed

Aladdin Slots is a decent option for those who want a themed casino experience with a risk-free entry point. Ongoing promotions for existing customers help keep things interesting after the initial sign-up offer is used.

No Deposit Free Spins vs. Deposit Free Spins

One of the most common questions we see from new players is about the difference between no deposit free spins and deposit free spins. Understanding this distinction is important before claiming any offer.

No Deposit Free Spins are credited to your account simply for registering. You do not need to add any money to your account. These are ideal for players who want to test a site before committing financially. That said, no deposit offers typically come with stricter terms, such as higher wagering requirements or lower maximum win caps.

are credited to your account simply for registering. You do not need to add any money to your account. These are ideal for players who want to test a site before committing financially. That said, no deposit offers typically come with stricter terms, such as higher wagering requirements or lower maximum win caps. Deposit Free Spins require you to make a qualifying deposit before the free spins are credited. These offers tend to be more generous in terms of the number of spins, the eligible games, and the wagering requirements. The trade-off is that you need to put some of your own money in first.

Feature No Deposit Free Spins Deposit Free Spins Deposit Required NO YES Risk Level Very Low Low to Medium Wagering Requirements Often Higher Often Lower Max Win Cap Usually Lower Usually Higher Number of Spins Typically, 10 to 20 Typically 20 to 200+

For players who want the lowest possible risk, no deposit free spins are the way to go. For those comfortable making a deposit in exchange for better terms, deposit-free spins offers often provide greater overall value.

Key Terms and Conditions to Watch For

Before claiming any 20 free spins on registration no deposit offer, there are several terms and conditions users should be aware of. These can significantly affect the value of the promotion.

Wagering Requirements : Most no deposit free spins come with wagering requirements, meaning you will need to bet your winnings a certain number of times before you can withdraw. For example, a 40x wagering requirement on £5 in winnings means you would need to place £200 in bets before cashing out.

: Most no deposit free spins come with wagering requirements, meaning you will need to bet your winnings a certain number of times before you can withdraw. For example, a 40x wagering requirement on £5 in winnings means you would need to place £200 in bets before cashing out. Maximum Win Cap : Many offers set a limit on how much you can win and withdraw from free spins. This is commonly between £20 and £100.

: Many offers set a limit on how much you can win and withdraw from free spins. This is commonly between £20 and £100. Game Restrictions: Free spins are almost always restricted to specific slot games. Make sure the eligible game is one you actually want to play.

Free spins are almost always restricted to specific slot games. Make sure the eligible game is one you actually want to play. Expiry Dates: Free spins typically expire within a set timeframe, often 3 to 7 days after being credited. If you do not use them in time, they will be forfeited.

Free spins typically expire within a set timeframe, often 3 to 7 days after being credited. If you do not use them in time, they will be forfeited. Verification Requirements: Some sites require full account verification before free spins are credited. This may involve uploading ID documents and proof of address.

As we mentioned, always read the full terms and conditions on the casino’s site. The summaries in this article are intended to give a general overview, but the site’s own T&Cs will always take priority.

How We Rate No Deposit Free Spins Offers

Not all 20 free spins no deposit offers are created equal, and we use several criteria to evaluate and compare them. Below are the key factors we consider when reviewing these promotions.

Wagering Requirements: The lower, the better. No wagering offers, like the one at MrQ, receive the highest marks.

The lower, the better. No wagering offers, like the one at MrQ, receive the highest marks. Maximum Win Cap: A higher cap means more potential value for the player.

A higher cap means more potential value for the player. Eligible Games: We prefer offers that allow spins on popular, high-quality slots rather than obscure titles.

We prefer offers that allow spins on popular, high-quality slots rather than obscure titles. Site Reputation : The casino must hold a valid UKGC licence and have a solid track record with players.

: The casino must hold a valid UKGC licence and have a solid track record with players. Overall User Experience : This includes site design, mobile compatibility, customer support, game variety, and payment options.

: This includes site design, mobile compatibility, customer support, game variety, and payment options. Additional Promotions: We also consider what else the site offers beyond the initial welcome bonus, including promotions for existing customers.

These factors combined give us a well-rounded picture of each offer, helping players make informed decisions about which site is best for them.

Tips for Getting the Most From No Deposit Free Spins

For those who are new to no deposit free spins offers, here are some tips that can help maximise the experience.

👍 Check the wagering requirements first

It might seem obvious, but many players claim an offer without reading the T&Cs and are then disappointed when they cannot withdraw their winnings. Always know what you are getting into before you start spinning.

👍 Use your spins quickly

Most free spins come with an expiry date, so do not let them go to waste by forgetting to use them in time.

👍 Stick to your limits

Even though no deposit offers are risk-free in terms of your own money, they can still lead to habits that carry over when you start depositing. As such, it is important to set boundaries early.

Responsible Gambling

Claiming free spins and playing at online casinos should always be enjoyable, but it is vital that users gamble responsibly. Even with no deposit offers, it is important to maintain healthy gambling habits. All of the casino sites listed in this guide are UKGC-licensed and offer a range of responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, loss limits, session time reminders, cool-off periods, and self-exclusion options.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, the following resources can provide help and support.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I need a bonus code for 20 free spins no deposit?

In most cases, no bonus code is required. The offers listed in this guide are typically activated automatically upon completing the registration process.

Can I withdraw winnings from no deposit free spins?

This depends on the site. Most no deposit free spins come with wagering requirements and a maximum win cap. Once these conditions are met, users can withdraw their winnings. MrQ is a standout platform for this reason.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.