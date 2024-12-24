Five ideas for a killer London New Year’s Eve night out

Hijingo offers a late-night package for New Year’s Eve

Whether you’re looking for dining, dancing or just generally an outrageous time, we’ve got you covered. Here is our pick of London New Year’s Eve 2025 events – all with tickets still available.

The Bonkers Bingo: Hijingo

A sort of bingo game set in some far dystopian future, Hijingo is the latest – and most intriguing – way to soak up the capital’s love for boozy bingo. Get a package with cocktail tokens included, sink a couple of strong elixirs served in skulls and then head through to the bingo hall, more like a pulsating dance floor, where mysterious aliens read out bingo numbers while doing rather impressive alien choreography. There’s decent food, blaring speakers, and a special late-night session this new year so you can try your luck as the clock strikes midnight. Costing £69 per person, the New Year’s Eve package includes seven rounds of bingo, a welcome cocktail, bottomless Prosecco and beer, a live DJ, late-night sharing bites and an after party.

London New Year’s Eve ideas: bingo or a ball at a private members’ club

The Slap-Up Dinner: The Beaumont

This luxury enclave not far from Oxford Street is the sort of place you go for dinner, then end up booking a room to stay the night afterwards because you just cannot bear to leave. For New Year’s Eve, a six-course feast in their Colony Restaurant, featuring beef wellington, truffled brie and a range of desserts. Tables are still available and portions will be generous to suit the occasion. £250.

The All-Night Rave: The Cause

The Cause – newly opened in Canning Town – isn’t exactly the sort of place you’d dress up for. In a former factory building, it is a little rough around the edges, but the club attracts the world’s best DJs who perform all-night-long and sometimes way into the next day. Expect an incredible community feel and a diverse range of music. Pop outside hours later and be surprised to find the sun has somehow come out. £43 on ra.com.

The Classic: Bounce

London’s original ping-pong bar has special offers over midnight and into the small hours. £30 entrance fee gets you a glass of sparkling wine or bottle of beer, unlimited Ping Pong and other games all night long.

The Swanky One: Home House

Members club Home House is throwing La Grande Soirée Burlesque, capturing the decadence and glamour of 1920s Paris with fine dining and whimsical cocktails. From £495.

Read more: Ring in the New Year in Style: Your Guide to London’s Fireworks Extravaganza