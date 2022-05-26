FirstGroup considers £1.2bn takeover bid from private equity I Squared

FirstGroup’s board said it was considering the 118p per share offer.

Transport giant FirstGroup has announced it was considering a £1.2bn takeover bid from private equity I Squared.

In a note to investors, FirstGroup told shareholders it had previously rejected the company offers, but it was currently considering the 118p per share cash offer after receiving the unsolicited bid yesterday.

I Squared’s bid, the group’s board said, will also include an additional 45.6p based on the outcome of FirstGroup’s divestment from US transport firm First Transit as well as the proceeds from Greyhound’s sale.

FirstGroup earned £125m from selling Greyhound in October last year, while it could make up to £170m from First Transit as part of an earnout clause.

Following the announcement, FirstGroup’s share jumped 15 per cent to a three years’ high of 138p, later stabilising to 129.30p.

The news comes 10 days after new boss Graham Sutherland assumed office.

Sutherland, who was previously at the helm of telecoms company KCOM, succeeded Matthew Gregory after he stepped down last year due to pressures from activist shareholder Coast Capital Management, City A.M. reported.