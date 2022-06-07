Biffa shares soar 25 per cent on £1.4bn takeover bid by US private equity firm

(Image: Biffa)

Biffa has received a takeover offer of around £1.36bn by a US private equity firm, the waste management giant announced in a statement today.

The unsolicited proposal by Energy Capital Partners (ECP) consists of 445p per share.

Biffa shares surged nearly 26 per cent to 409.4p per share by mid-morning, just shy of ECP’s offer.

The company said in a statement: “The board of Biffa has concluded that should a firm offer be made on the same financial terms as the proposal it would be minded to recommend it to Biffa shareholders.”

It comes as Biffa looks to shoulder between £170,000 to £153m in tax liabilities, after HMRC launched an enquiry into how it classified waste at its facilities.

Biffa rejected the concerns but has been cooperating with the tax man’s probe, while also seeking advice from accounting giant EY.

No tax claim has yet been received from HMRC, the waste manager said. While there is a possibility that no claim will be put on the table.