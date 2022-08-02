Biffa narrows losses after revenues hit £1.4bn

Biffa’s losses narrowed in the year to 25th March (Image: Biffa)

Waste management firm Biffa reported a jump in revenues to £1.44bn in its full year of trading today as it narrowed pre-tax losses following a difficult pandemic year.

In the 52 weeks to the 25th of March, Biffa said revenues had jumped 39 per cent on the previous year after a spate pf acquisitions, with pre-tax losses narrowing to £28.6m, down from £52.8m last year.

Bosses said trading in the second half was buoyed by the acquisition of Viridor, which Biffa snapped up for £126m in September, and wider performance remained resilient in the face of inflationary cost pressures, supply chain challenges and driver shortages.

“I am delighted with the progress we have made in the face of another eventful and challenging year,” boss Michael Topham said in a statement this morning.

“Not only have we demonstrated the resilience of our business model, resulting in record adjusted operating profits and the reinstatement of the dividend, but we have continued to invest in the infrastructure and services that are essential to the delivery of a circular economy.”

Topham said the firm was now positioning itself to “play a key role” in the transition to a circular economy as the sector adapts.

Shareholders are in line for a dividend of 4.69p per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 6.89p per share.

Bosses said they had set aside £20m as the firm faces down an enquiry from HMRC over whether it complied with landfill tax requirements.