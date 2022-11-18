Biffa CFO to leave waste management firm for packaging manufacturer DS Smith

Biffa’s financial chief has stepped down from his position as the waste management firm’s chief financial officer to join packaging manufacturer DS Smith.

Biffa CFO Richard Pike is set to leave his position after four years at the UK’s second largest waste manager.

Pike’s exit comes after US private equity firm Energy Capital Partners (ECP) in September struck a deal to buy up Biffa for £1.3bn.

ECP is a leading investor in clean energy projects. Biffa currently operates more than 90MW of landfill gas-to-electricity generation capacity across 34 UK sites.

In leaving Biffa next April, Pike is set to take a new position as Group Finance Director of London headquartered paper packaging maker DS Smith.

Pike started his career as a trainee accountant at PwC before taking on various finance positions in industry and later joining Biffa in September 2018.

Biffa chief executive Michael Topham said: “Richard has contributed significantly to the strong performance of our business and the development and delivery of our strategy, as we have repositioned Biffa as an enabler of the circular economy.”

DS Smith is a leading producer of sustainable packaging in offering various paper and carboard packing products.