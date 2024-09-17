Goldman-backed Petershill announces bumper dividend after pick-up in dealmaking

By:

Graduate reporter

Petershill is a FTSE 250 listed private equity firm

Petershill Partners has announced a special dividend of 9 cents (7p) per share after a flurry of deals and a successful asset raising round helped the private equity firm return to growth.

The Goldman Sachs-backed firm, which floated on the London Stock Exchange three years ago, generated a total income of $146m (£111m) in the six months to June 30, up from $138m (£105m) the year prior.

It posted an adjusted profit after tax of $94m (£71m), up from $68m (£51m), helping it to an adjusted earnings per share of 8.5 cents in the first half of 2024. a jump of 2.5 cents (1.8p).

The solid earnings led the firms partners to announce a special dividend of 9 cents, which, they said, comes in addition to its progressive dividend and the tender offer they completed during the period.

Petershill completed four acquisitions totalling $205m (£155m) in the first half, including that of Kennedy Lewis Investment Management for $150m (£113m) as well as additional interests in three existing partner firms.

The spate of transactions comes after a testing period for the London-listed dealmaker, which posted a drop in earnings in 2023 due to a what it described as a “challenging external backdrop”.

Earlier this month, the firm also sold its stake in the hedge fund LMR Partners for $258m (£195m), in a move seen by many as a response to investors’ concerns about the accuracy of its asset valuations.

Shares in Petershill have traded at a discount of roughly 40 per cent to book value for much of the year.

Ali Raissi-Dehkordy and Robert Hamilton Kelly, global co-heads at Petershill, said: “During the first six months of 2024, we were pleased with our Partner-firms’ ability to raise $14bn (£11bn) of fee eligible assets, despite the challenging fund-raising environment.

“The robust asset raising and growth in Fee-Paying assets under management (AuM) has translated into good growth in gross management fees and fee-related earnings during the period.

“We also completed $205m (£155m) of acquisitions during the period, including a stake in the alternative credit manager Kennedy Lewis Investment Management which further diversifies our AuM exposure across private market strategies.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.