Firefighters tackle blaze at City office block

More than two dozen firefighters are tackling a blaze at an office block in the heart of the City.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a building on Houndsditch near Aldgate Tube station this morning.

The London Fire Brigade said it was alerted to the fire following reports of smoke billowing from a “range of office blocks” in the City.

City of London Police said it was assisting the fire department, adding that the incident was a suspected electrical fire.

“The road is currently closed and buses are being diverted,” the police force said in a statement.

“Other nearby roads may be busier than usual. Please find alternative routes if possible.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows.