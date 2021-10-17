Stratford's Westfield shopping centre evacuated after fire breaks out

Westfield shopping centre in Stratford has been evacuated after a fire broke out in one of its stores.

Police and around 60 firefighters arrived on the scene this morning, who have since controlled the blaze. While helicopters were reported to fly above the building.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson tweeted: “We are supporting LondonFire with evacuation of the #Westfield Shopping Centre in #Stratford following reports of a fire.”

Following a fire in one area of Westfield Stratford City this morning, the centre was safely evacuated and the fire brought under control. However, the centre will remain closed whilst investigations are carried out. We will update as soon as the centre can reopen. — Westfield Stratford (@westfieldstrat) October 17, 2021

Westfield Stratford confirmed on Twitter that the shopping centre’s carpark had been temporarily closed in response and that “the centre will remain closed whilst investigations are carried out”.

There are no reports of damage or injuries. However, a picture from an eyewitness on Twitter pictured smoke near an Apple store.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop on Montifichet Road in Stratford.

“Firefighters tackled a small fire within a shop on the first floor of a shopping centre.

“The shopping centre was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

“The Brigade was called at 10.03am and the fire was under control by 11.44am.

“Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”