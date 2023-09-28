Fintech platform Apron raises £12.2m in latest funding round

Fintech firm Apron, a payments and accounting platform for small businesses, has raised $15m (£12.2m) in its latest funding round.

The fintech firm was founded in 2021 by Revolut product leader Bogdan Uzbekov.

With the Series A funding, the fintech platform hopes to invest in automatic invoice capturing features to keep books “up-to-date with no extra steps.”

“We want to flip payments from being a blocker to being a booster – something that can be done quickly, securely and even give you a sense of joy and satisfaction,” Uzbekov said.

“What providers forget is that the people behind businesses are, well, people – and they want

the same quality they’re familiar with in their consumer apps,” he added.