Fintech PensionBee revenue jumps following listing

Fintech PensionBee has reported year on year revenue growth of 110 per cent.

Its revenue hit £8.9m over the nine months to September 2021, compared to £4.2bn in September 2020, it revealed in results for the nine months to September 30.

The company hit 602k registered customers in the third quarter of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of £11.9m over the nine month period ending September 2021, compared to a £7.2m loss in the period to September 2020.

It also reported £2.25bn Assets under Administration (AUA) at the third quarter of the year. AUA growth had been driven by new and existing customers, the firm said.

PensionBee raised £55m as it debuted on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year.

“As a society, we are painfully unaware of the huge benefit that our pensions will have for us later on,” CEO Romi Savova told City AM earlier this year.

“We want to stimulate consumers into being responsible for their retirements, but they’re completely blocked by regulation that makes it hard.”