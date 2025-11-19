Finimize Partners With 21shares to Engage Crypto Investors at Modern Investor Summit 2025

Financial information platform Finimize today announced a strategic partnership with 21shares, the world’s largest cryptocurrency ETP issuer, as the leader sponsor of the Modern Investor Summit 2025 in London.

The partnership will deliver educational content and thought leadership to Finimize’s community of over 1.1 million retail investors worldwide through multiple channels from the flagship Modern Investor Summit 2025, educational guides hosted on Finimize.com, and promotional content distributed through Finimize’s daily newsletter.

This announcement coincides with 21shares’ expansion into the UK market, providing a platform to connect with retail investors at a pivotal moment for crypto adoption.

Combining Finimize’s expertise in engaging modern investors with 21shares’ innovative crypto investment solutions, the partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to making cryptocurrency investing more accessible through education and innovation.

“Our community’s appetite for crypto education and investment opportunities has never been stronger,” said Carl Hazeley, CEO at Finimize. “This partnership allows us to deliver educational content and thought leadership that modern investors need as they navigate the cryptocurrency landscape.”

“Education has always been at the heart of everything that 21shares does,” said Duncan Moir, President of 21shares. “Partnering with Finimize allows us to engage directly with a new generation of investors who are curious, informed, and eager to understand how digital assets fit within diversified portfolios. As we expand into the UK market, this collaboration reinforces our shared mission to make crypto investing accessible, transparent, and grounded in knowledge.”

About Finimize

Finimize empowers retail investors with concise insights from world-class analysts. With over one million subscribers to its newsletter and mobile app, Finimize boasts one of the largest retail investor communities globally. Finimize for Business supports over 350 financial institutions in engaging modern investors.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world’s largest digital asset prime brokers. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118296085/en/

Contact

Press contact

Nicole Green

nicole@fortuneandgreen.co.uk

+447979 468819