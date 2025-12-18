Find new restaurant openings in London with our new website

London’s restaurant scene is unlike anywhere else in the country, with a constant ebb and flow of business opening and closing. Keeping up with the newest restaurants can feel like a full time job even for those who work in the business. So we at City AM have developed a new website, NewOpenings.London, that aims to give you a snapshot of new restaurant openings across the capital.

The simple, user-friendly web-based app brings up new restaurant openings as a series of ‘cards’ with information on the location (including the nearest tube station and a Google Maps link), cuisine, price and ways to book.

Best of all, you can sort the guide to suit your needs, whether that’s using the AI-powered geolocation tools to bring you the new openings closest to you or sorting the list by the most affordable new options. The minimalist interface makes using the app a cinch on both desktop and mobile and we hope it will become a useful new tool for readers of City AM. Eventually we hope this AI-powered app will become part of a suite of new ways for our readers to get the best out of London life.

City AM Life&Style editor Steve Dinneen says: “This tool started out as a way to help me and the team at City AM keep on top of new restaurant openings so we can always bring you the latest news. But the more we worked on the app, the more we realised it would be useful for a much wider audience.

“Over the last few months we have been tweaking the formula to make sure sorting the list is seamless, and that restaurants from across the capital are included. We’re not claiming the list is exhaustive but every time you visit you should see new openings added while older ones are filtered out. The mobile version is super streamlined, allowing you to sort the cards by the restaurants closest to you, while the desktop version adds more search tools.

“I live in Walthamstow and a quick search today tells me that I could make a short trip to Finsbury Park to check out the Tasca takeover at Giacco’s or jump on the Overground to Dalston to visit new Italian HOAX. At the other end of the Victoria Line the app tells me that Brixton is home to the new permanent home of live fire restaurant Whole Beast.

“Jump in and take a look – we’d love to hear your thoughts.”

Tap here to visit the website and fine the latest new restaurant openings.