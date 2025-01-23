‘Find me unwinding in my jacuzzi’: The life of Planet Organic founder Renee Elliott

Renee Elliott opened Planet Organic’s first store in London in 1995

Each week we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Planet Organic founder Renee Elliott tells us about her career

What was your first job?

Babysitting when I was ten – I can’t believe people left babies with me! Then, I worked as a cocktail waitress in my teenage years.

What was your first role in the City or business world?

I was an editorial assistant at Wine & Spirit magazine.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in retail?

In 1991, when I walked around an organic supermarket called Bread & Circus in a suburb of Boston. It was an ‘aha’ moment where I knew I would bring the concept to the UK and open a chain of organic supermarkets. I didn’t know anything about retail, but I was drawn to the idea of being my own boss and doing a good thing with my life. I saw Planet Organic as a vehicle to promote health in the community and support the earth’s biodiversity – to unite people who seek answers in nature. We opened our first store in 1995, and now we have eight sites in the London area.

What’s one thing you love about London?

I prefer the countryside, but in London I love the arts. From the Proms in the park to art museums and live shows, there’s always something to immerse in.

And one thing you would change – about London?

Make it cleaner.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch?

When I started Planet Organic, mentoring wasn’t a thing and I had only one female role model who valued both people and the planet – Anita Roddick. A mutual friend connected us, and we had lunch together. For a small-town American girl with no network in England, this was amazing. She was warm and complimentary, and we had a wonderful connection

And any business faux pas?

When the big biotech companies were pushing the UK government to allow the planting of genetically-modified crops, I was working alongside Peter Melchett at the Soil Association and many others to stop what we considered an abomination. Through a friend, I secured a conversation with Tony Blair, then Prime Minister, to make our case against GMOs. I was invited to Number 10 in the evening, and when Tony offered me a drink, I nervously asked him what he was thinking. I was really hoping for a glass of wine. He pulled an open bottle out of the fridge, and having worked in the wine trade and become a professional taster, I looked at the bottle and said, “Do you have anything better than that?” He then popped a bottle of Champagne…

What’s been your proudest moment?

HRH Queen Elizabeth invited me to Buckingham Palace on two separate occasions – first to celebrate women in business, and then to celebrate Americans working in the UK. For me, this was an acknowledgment of my achievements, especially considering I came to England at 21 with no plan.

And who do you look up to?

People who are having fun living their purpose through life and work. How many of those do you know?

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

You can do anything.

And the worse?

Worry about money.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I am the eternal optimist. I just can’t help myself, so yes.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Galatoire’s in New Orleans. Oh, you probably meant London. Hmm… Holy Carrot on Portobello Road – it’s a brilliant plant-based organic restaurant with a chef who’s wild about fermenting.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

A chilled glass of organic wine would do the trick!

Where’s home during the week?

Wookie Ville in Sussex, otherwise known as Forest Row.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

At home in my jacuzzi, unwinding.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Japan, with my husband Brian and our three fabulous kids – Jess, Nix, and Cassie.

Quickfire:

Favourite book? The Sneetches & Other Stories by Dr Seuss

The Sneetches & Other Stories by Dr Seuss Favourite place in London? Walking in a park or sitting in a theatre.

Walking in a park or sitting in a theatre. Cocktail order? Organic wine, please

Organic wine, please Coffee order? Organic with oat cream

Organic with oat cream Early bird or night owl? Early bird

Early bird Best Planet Organic product? Anything with organic matcha