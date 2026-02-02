Chair of elite law firm Paul Weiss made personal requests to Jeffrey Epstein

Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images

The chairman of one of the most prominent law firms in America, Paul Weiss, was included in the US Department of Justice’s latest round of bombshell revelations in relation to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the US’s leading litigators and corporate advisers, Brad Karp has been Paul Weiss’s chairman since 2008. Paul Weiss is one of the largest and most profitable firms in the world, with an annual revenue of $2.6bn.

Karp appeared in the latest round of Epstein’s published last Friday by the US Department of Justice, showcasing him in an email correspondence, using his work email, in one incident asking the late sex offender Epstein for a personal favour.

In a July 2016 email Karp asks Epstein for help getting his son a job working on a Woody Allen film production. “Can I raise a personal issue with you concerning my son David?… He would love to work, in any capacity, with Woody on his upcoming film project, if that’s a possibility. He certainly doesn’t need to be paid and he’s a really good, talented kid,” he wrote.

This followed another email in which Karp thanked Epstein for a “once in a lifetime” evening, dated July 2015. “I can’t thank you enough for including me in an evening I’ll never forget. It was truly “once in a lifetime” in every way, though I hope to be invited again. You are an extraordinary host — and your home….!!!”

Epstein replied to the top US lawyer, “You are always welcome. . there are many many nights of unique talents. you will be invited often.”

Another interaction shows Epstein asking Karp in July 2015 about revoking an unnamed woman’s visa. “Is it possible for your contacts to 1 get her current visa status ? 2. Is there a way, for us to file something that would revoke a tourist visa.”

Karp responded, “Both good ideas; will work on this.”

The emails occurred after Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of solicitation of prostitution with a minor in 2008 and served a year in prison.

In a separate email chain with Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon, Epstein sought to get Karp into the US’s most exclusive golf club, The Augusta National Golf Club, with Bannon’s help. Karp was not included in this email correspondence.

The head of Paul Weiss did appear in previous batches of Epstein files because he represented Leon Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management.

“Paul Weiss was retained by Leon Black, then the CEO of the firm’s longtime client Apollo, to negotiate a series of fee disputes with Jeffrey Epstein that spanned several years,” a Paul Weiss spokesperson said. “The firm was adverse to Epstein and at no point did Paul Weiss or Brad Karp ever represent him.”

Karp’s Trump deal sparked backlash

Fourteen months ago, Karp found himself at the centre of headlines after Paul Weiss folded to President Trump’s flurry of executive orders against law firms, by agreeing to supply $40m in free legal advice to the White House.

Unlike other law firms that made deals with the Trump Administration, Karp, on behalf of Paul Weiss, issued a statement, stating, “We are gratified that the President has agreed to withdraw the Executive Order concerning Paul Weiss. We look forward to an engaged and constructive relationship with the President and his administration.”

Karp faced significant backlash, including protests and heckling in November 2025, for negotiating a deal with the Trump Administration.