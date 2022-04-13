Fifa takes on Netflix and Amazon Prime by launching new streaming service Fifa+

Fifa will use its streaming platform to showcase its archive and live-stream some matches

Fifa has joined the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime by launching its own streaming platform Fifa+.

The free service will provide football fans with live matches from around the world, along with archive content and documentaries.

“Fifa+ will provide access to live matches from every corner of the world, interactive games, news, tournament information, ground-breaking, unrivalled video content delivering truly global storytelling around the men’s and women’s game and much more,” the governing body said.

Fifa+ will initially live stream 1,400 matches monthly rising to 40,000 games a year, including 11,000 women’s matches by from 2023.

It will also include a range of documentaries titled Fifa+ Originals, with the first slate including players such as Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Romelu Lukaku and Lucy Bronze.

“Fifa+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins Fifa’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said its president Gianni Infantino.

“This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratisation of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

The streaming platform is available across all web and mobile devices, accessible in five languages-English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish-with six more added in June 2022.