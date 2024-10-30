Fifa lands first sponsor for controversial Club World Cup

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has pushed the Club World Cup and now has a first sponsor in Hisense

Fifa’s Club World Cup has received a much-needed shot in the arm after electronic appliance brand Hisense signed up as its first sponsor.

The deal comes less than eight months before the revamped and expanded 32-team competition is due to take place for the first time in the US next summer.

Preparations have been blighted by a legal row with player unions and domestic leagues as well as an absence of any commercial partnerships or broadcast agreements.

But the deal with Hisense, which has been a Fifa sponsor since 2017, is set to be the first of several to be announced “in the coming weeks”, the governing body said.

“We are delighted to welcome Hisense, a global market-leading brand, as an official partner of the Fifa Club World Cup 2025,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“Hisense’s commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our vision for this tournament, which will bring together the 32 best teams from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of our game that will revolutionise club football.

“This partnership will offer fans unique ways to engage with the tournament, both on and off the pitch, while laying a technological and innovation-led foundation for the Fifa Club World Cup to flourish.”

Chinese multinational Hisense, best known for its TVs and kitchen appliances, announced the deal at an event in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Next summer’s Club World Cup is set to be the first in a new format featuring 32 teams from around the globe including Manchester City and Chelsea from the Premier League.

It has faced opposition from player unions and domestic leagues, who have accused Fifa of introducing the extra event unilaterally and have taken their case to the European courts.

A total lack of sponsors or TV contracts less than a year before kick-off led to fears that it may be delayed but it now appears likely to go ahead, despite the ongoing rows.