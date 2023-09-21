Female Invest hits century milestone in bid to close gender investment gap

Female Invest now has members in 100 countries

A TRIO of female founders offering investment education to women now have members in 100 countries – with the UK their fastest growing market.

Female Invest, founded in Copenhagen in 2017, offers subscription-based courses on investing to women from the age of 11 to 89.

The trio, who have raised more than $12m, also works with corporates to offer financial education to staff.

The so-called gender investment gap – with women generally less likely to invest than men – has been well researched in recent years, resulting in women on average saving less for retirement.

According to the latest official figures for the UK, the average woman will finish work with a pension pot more than a third smaller than a man’s.

The founders – Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen, Emma Bitz and Camilla Falkenberg – told City A.M. last night that the 100 country milestone was “humbling.

“We started out as three founders on a mission to close the financial gender gap through financial education and now we’re a fully grown start-up with a vision that goes far beyond our generation: To create a world where everyone is empowered to live life on their own terms.”

The firm, which went through the Y Combinator process in 2021, opened its London office last year.