Fast fashion: Boohoo bucks high street gloom with soaring revenue
Fast fashion retailer Boohoo has again defied a gloomy retail sector, reporting 39 per cent sales growth in the last quarter. The firm’s offering, of selling cheap own-brand clothing and accessories online, has chimed with younger consumers in recent years. Boohoo’s rise comes at the same time as high street rivals such as Topshop fight for survival amid declining footfall. Read more: Here’s why Boohoo shares are climbing higher
The firm had a net cash position of £194m, up on last year’s figure of £151m, while gross margin was flat at 55 per cent.
The group kept its guidance for the full year – or 25 per cent to 30 per cent revenue growth, with a core profit margin of about 10 per cent.
Despite this, shares fell 2.5 per cent in early morning trading, on the back of last week’s claims by union Usdaw that the firm has been “found wanting” on union representation.
Meanwhile, MPs have also criticised the firm in their inquiry into the sustainability of the fashion industry, saying “throwaway fast fashion is having a huge environmental impact” last month.
Boohoo also owns fashion retail brands Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal.
Brewin Dolphin investment manager John Moore said: “Boohoo is a timely reminder that, with the right approach, there is still a place for a carefully-considered and marketed retail offering that knows its customers and how to provide products they want.”
