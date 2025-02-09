FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 if your Bet Wins for Super Bowl LIX

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 if your Bet Wins for Super Bowl LIX

New bettors who create their accounts with the FanDuel Sportsbook and complete a minimum deposit can redeem the welcome offer of Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if they Win.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

This is an excellent way to kick-start your time at the FanDuel Sportsbook. With the Super Bowl LIX taking place this Sunday, what better time to redeem the FanDuel offer than now? Keep reading to find out more about the site and its welcome bonus.

FanDuel Super Bowl LIX Bonus Offer

Our experts highly recommend the FanDuel Sportsbook for bettors looking to wager on the Super Bowl LIX. Whether you’re hoping for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles to take the crown, DraftKings is offering players the chance to redeem extra bonus bets from the current new bettor offer of Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if they Win. To redeem the incredible welcome offer at FanDuel, players must create their account with the FanDuel Sportsbook and complete a minimum deposit of $5 to redeem the FanDuel Sportsbook bonus.

No promo code is required, making the redemption process even simpler. Players must be aged 21+ and located in a legal state in order to claim the offer. Bettors should also note that there are no odds restrictions on their qualifying wagers, and the bonus will expire within seven days. Create your FanDuel Sportsbook account today.

Terms and Conditions of the FanDuel Bonus Offer

21+ (18+ D.C.) Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

FanDuel Sportsbook Legal States

Detailed below are the legal states for the FanDuel Sportsbook so that our readers understand where they can access the site and its current Super Bowl LIX welcome bonus. Keep reading to find out more.

Read more Best Super Bowl LIX Betting Promos and Sportsbooks in the US

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

How to Sign Up for the FanDuel Sportsbook

Our valued readers will be pleased to hear that creating an account with the FanDuel Sportsbook and claiming the current welcome offer is extremely simple and can be completed within minutes. To get started with the site, follow our expert guide in this article.

Firstly, select the link within this article to access the FanDuel interface. Once on the FanDuel Sportsbook, select ‘Join’ to begin registration. On the sign up form, you must enter all required information, including your login details, full name, and email address. Next, to verify your FanDuel Sportsbook account, click the link sent to your email inbox from the brand. If you wish to claim the current welcome bonus and place wagers on the NFL, you must fund your FanDuel account. This can be done via the cashier section of the site. Follow all on-screen instructions, which may include choosing the amount you wish to deposit and selecting a payment option. To redeem the FanDuel Super Bowl LIX bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $5. No promo code is required. Once you have completed all of the above steps, you can claim the welcome bonus and enjoy the site’s features.

Responsible Gambling

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY – Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is essential to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.