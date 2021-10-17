Family pays tribute to Sir David Amess MP

The family of Sir David Amess MP have said their “hearts are shattered” and that they are “enormously proud of him”.

Sir David Amess, 69, was stabbed to death on Friday during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh, Essex.

He was married with four daughters and a son.

In a statement released today, they thanked people for the “wonderful, wonderful tributes” paid to Amess following his “cruel and violent death”.

They said: “It truly has brought us so much comfort. The support shown by friends, constituents and the general public alike has been so overwhelming. As a family it has given us strength. We have realised from tributes paid that there was far, far more to David than even we, those closest to him, knew.”

The family also called on people to continue supporting the many charities and causes he worked with throughout his life, and for people to “set aside hatred and work towards togetherness”.