MP Sir David Amess dies in fatal stabbing at constituency surgery

Sir David Amess MP has been stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Essex with the attacker arrested at the scene by police.
Amess, 69, the Conservative representative of Southend West, was attacked by a man who walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed him several times. Treatment was first given at the scene with an air ambulance standing by, his condition is unknown according to constituency staff.
“He was stabbed several times,” confirmed Local councillor John Lamb in comments to Reuters. “We’re not sure how serious it is but it’s not looking good.”
In a tweet, Essex Police confirmed that a man had been arrested in the area following the stabbing incident. Police wrote that “a man was arrested shortly after” an attack took place with authorities “not looking for anyone else” in connection with the incident.
In a statement Essex police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public and called for witnesses to contact them urgently.
Amess has been an MP since 1983 and the MP for Southend West since 1997.
MPs from all parties have shared their shock in reaction to the news.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the news “horrific and deeply shocking.” He said he was “thinking of David, his family and his staff.”
An attack targeting an MP at a constituency surgery last occurred in 2016 when Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed and shot multiple times as she arrived at a meeting in Birstall.
This is a developing story and will be updated