MP Sir David Amess dies in fatal stabbing at constituency surgery

Sir David Amess MP has been stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Essex with the attacker arrested at the scene by police.

Amess, 69, the Conservative representative of Southend West, was attacked by a man who walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed him several times. Treatment was first given at the scene with an air ambulance standing by, his condition is unknown according to constituency staff.

“He was stabbed several times,” confirmed Local councillor John Lamb in comments to Reuters. “We’re not sure how serious it is but it’s not looking good.”

In a tweet, Essex Police confirmed that a man had been arrested in the area following the stabbing incident. Police wrote that “a man was arrested shortly after” an attack took place with authorities “not looking for anyone else” in connection with the incident.



A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea.



We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.



A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else.



We'll bring you more info when we have it. pic.twitter.com/U3dU7btoz7 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 15, 2021

In a statement Essex police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public and called for witnesses to contact them urgently.

Amess has been an MP since 1983 and the MP for Southend West since 1997.

MPs from all parties have shared their shock in reaction to the news.

Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) October 15, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the news “horrific and deeply shocking.” He said he was “thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

An attack targeting an MP at a constituency surgery last occurred in 2016 when Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed and shot multiple times as she arrived at a meeting in Birstall.

This is a developing story and will be updated