Facebook takes on Google and Amazon with cloud gaming launch

Facebook has launched a free cloud gaming feature on its platform, becoming the latest tech giant to move into the lucrative games market.

The social media site today said users will be able to stream games such as Asphalt 9: Legends and PGA Tour Golf Shootout on the Facebook app and browser with no download required.

“We’re not spinning off a separate cloud gaming service,” wrote Jason Rubin, Facebook’s vice president of Play, in a blog post.

“All cloud-streamed games are playable in the same way you play games now on Facebook — whether it’s in our Gaming tab or from News Feed.”

Facebook said the feature will initially be available on Android and on web, while it was working on alternative options to launch the service on Apple’s iOS.

The social media company is the latest tech firm to move into gaming as rivals battle to win over users in a high-growth market.

However, Facebook’s offering marks a simpler proposition than premium streaming services such as Google’s Stadia and Amazon’s Luna.

The firm emphasised that its games do not require any additional hardware or controllers as they were “native” to its platform.

The launch follows a successful trial that saw 200,000 people per week playing cloud-streamed games.