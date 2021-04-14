Facebook splashes out $23m on Mark Zuckerberg’s security

Facebook forked out more than $23m (£16.6m) on security for its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg last year.

In a filing published this week the tech giant said it handed the boss $23.4m in compensation in 2020 to cover personal security at his homes and during personal travel.

Of this, $13.4m represented a security allowance while a further $10m was granted to cover “additional costs related to Mr Zuckerberg and his family’s personal security”.

Facebook said it had identified “specific threats” to its chief executive due to his status as “one of the most recognised executives in the world”.

Zuckerberg reportedly has 24-hour protection from armed security guards, while a team carries out sweeps wherever he goes.

In addition to the security costs, Facebook booked a $1.8m charge for the chief executive’s use of private jets for personal costs.

Despite the bumper numbers, Zuckerberg only earns a nominal $1 salary from Facebook and does not receive any bonuses or equity awards.

Instead the social media mogul — who is the world’s fifth-richest person with a net worth of $113bn, according to Forbes — generates his fortune from his significant stake in Facebook.

The filing also revealed that chief product officer Chris Cox, who rejoined Facebook last year, earned $69.7m last year while chief operating officer Sherly Sandberg took home $24.8m.