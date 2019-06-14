Facebook poaches Standard Chartered executive ahead of cryptocurrency launch

Standard Chartered’s European head of corporate and public affairs Ed Bowles is set to join the social media giant in September as director of public policy, the Financial Times reported. The role will be based in Facebook’s London office. Read more: Facebook finalising its own Globalcoin cryptocurrency A Facebook digital payment system could be launched as soon as March next year.
Representatives from the tech firm have reportedly also spoken to US Treasury officials for advice on the matter.
Discussions have also taken place with money transfer companies such as Western Union, according to reports.
Last month it emerged that Facebook had established a fintech company focused on blockchain, which provides the infrastructure for cryptocurrency operation. Read more: Facebook to create 500 tech jobs in London with new engineering hub
It will focus on “investing, payments, financing, identity management, analytics, big data, blockchain and other technologies”.