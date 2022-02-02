Facebook-owner Meta forecasts Q1 revenue below estimates

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, said this evening it was expecting current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, as Apple privacy features keeps businesses from opting to advertise on social media sites.

Shares of the company fell over 18 per cent after the bell.

It forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of $27bn to $29bn. Analysts were expecting $30.15bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple’s changes to its operating software gives its users the preference to allow tracking of their activity online, making it harder for advertisers who rely on data to develop new products and know their market.

The company’s total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose to $33.67bn in the fourth quarter from $28.07bn a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of $33.40bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.