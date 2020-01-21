Facebook creates 1,000 new jobs in London as it targets growth

Facebook will create 1,000 new jobs in London by the end of the year.

Over half of the new jobs will be in technology, including software engineering and data science, as well as development of its Workplace and Whatsapp platforms.

Other roles will be in the “community integrity” team, which aims to detect and remove harmful content.

The capital is already Facebook’s engineering centre outside of the US. The new roles will take the number of Facebook employees in the UK to more than 4,000.

Facebook’s vice president for EMEA Nicola Mendelsohn said that London’s appeal was undimmed but the company wanted certainty about Brexit.

“The Johnson government has been very clear about what that looks like, and so we will continue to invest here in London,” she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the growth was “great news”, and that he was committed to making London “one of the best places for technology companies to be based”.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is due to announce the new jobs today, before travelling to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Facebook is trying to rebuild its credibility after the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018. The tech company was fined $5bn (£3.85bn) by the Federal Trade Commission last year.

Facebook’s head of communications, Sir Nick Clegg, yesterday defended Facebook’s position to not fact-check political advertising.

Speaking at the DLD Conference in Munich, the former deputy PM said better regulation was needed in the sector.

He added that it would be “inappropriate” for a private company like Facebook to decide on what constitutes truth.