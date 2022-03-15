FA to consider Chelsea appeal to play Middlesbrough cup tie behind closed doors

Chelsea fans are currently not allowed to buy tickets for the Middlesbrough game

The Football Association has said it will consider Chelsea’s request for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.

Chelsea appealed to the FA after being denied permission to sell further tickets to its travelling supporters under the terms of its special licence from the government.

The Premier League club said it did so with “extreme reluctance” and for reasons of “sporting integrity”.

“What Chelsea are going to do is appeal to the FA Cup committee and that will take a view on what should happen,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“My personal view is that I expect the game to go ahead. I can’t say more than that because it could prejudice any discussions going on at the moment.

“I can’t give you an official FA position because there will be an appeal. There is a due process to be followed and I’m sure they’ll get to the right conclusion.”

Chelsea officials have lobbied the government for a relaxation of their licence, applied last week when club owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his links to Russia and Vladimir Putin.

It does not currently allow them to sell any further tickets to matches for the rest of the season, although Chelsea hope that will change.

FA chief Bullingham said he expected that the licence would ultimately be relaxed by government.

“The end state I think will be that the govt amends the licence for fans to go to games and that hasn’t been possible in time for this weekend,” he added.

“I think if we step back and look at what government is trying to achieve with the sanctions – it’s clearly to put pressure on Mr Putin. I don’t believe it’s to prevent Chelsea fans going to games or away fans going to Stamford Bridge.

“I also recognise its incredibly complicated to put sanctions in place at short notice and that will all need working through.”

Middlesbrough said they found Chelsea’s request “bizarre and without any merit whatsoever”.

“To suggest as a result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation,” the club added.

“Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting “integrity” as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.”