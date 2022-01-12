Eyes open, phone on: Brits spend third of time awake on their mobile phones

New data has shown that people are spending a third of their waking hours mobile apps, with TikTok continuing to dominate our screens.

The average time spent on apps was four hours and 48 minutes, up 30 per cent from 2019, App Annie’s State of Mobile report said.

The global report indicated that apps were downloaded 230 billion times in 2021, while $170bn (£125bn) was spent on them.

TikTok was the most downloaded app, with users spending 90 per cent more time there compared to 2020.

The monitoring firm predicted that, by the second half of 2021, TikTok would surpass 1.5 billion monthly active users.

YouTube was the most popular video streaming app worldwide, hitting more than a million downloads in 60 different countries. Netflix came second across many others.

Spending on dating apps surged past $4bn (£2.9bn), a 95 per cent increase since 2018, whilst health apps peaked in usage, as the pandemic continued to impact many aspects of our daily lives.