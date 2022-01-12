S4 Capital merges 4 Mile Analytics and Media.Monks after ‘strong demand for data analytics’

Sir Martin Sorrell

Digital advertising and marketing services giant S4 Capital has announced a merger between 4 Mile Analytics and Media.Monks this morning, significantly expanding its global analytics capabilities and client base.

The merger was driven by the “strong demand for data analytics and engineering expertise from our clients”, said Media.Monks global executive vice president, Tyler Pietz.

4 Mile Analytics was founded in 2017 by Nick Fogler in California as a focused data consultancy, with the goal of helping clients extract more value from their data.

The company works with Fortune 500 brands to enable custom data experiences leveraging technology from partners such as Google Cloud.

With around 50 data specialists, 4 Mile Analytics generated revenues of approximately $6.5m (£4.8m) in 2021 and is targeting to double this year.

Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 executive chairman said, “Understanding and acting on data is at the heart of the S4 Capital Content, Digital Media and Technology services offering. Therefore, we are delighted to welcome Nick, Sam and their colleagues at 4 Mile Analytics, as we expand our capabilities and partnerships, in particular with Google and their Looker and Google Cloud platforms.”

Nick Fogler, 4 Mile Analytics chief exec and founder, said “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Media.Monks and S4 Capital. We see huge opportunities to bring the offerings of the wider group to our clients and provide even more opportunities for our team.”

S4 confirmed this morning that trading for the first 11 months and forecasts for December continue in line with market expectations, delivering strong like-for-like revenue and gross profit growth well ahead of the previous latest company guidance of 40 per cent.

Operational EBITDA margins improved significantly in the second half, as flagged in the half year report in September and the third quarter statement in November.

Even after allowing for the cash consideration paid in respect of mergers recently completed, including 4 Mile Analytics, S4 has monthly net debt ranging between £10m and £30m, reflecting strong operational cash flow.

Full year results for 2021 will be announced on March 18.