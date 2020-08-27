Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital bolts on data analytics business Brightblue Consulting

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital today said it was acquiring data analytics company Brightblue Consulting.

S4 Capital said Brightblue will merge with Mightyhive, S4’s data and digital media practice.

The company said the merger would build upon Mightyhive’s recently launched data practice, and add “deep probabilistic attribution expertise” to its team.

Brightblue was founded in 2012 by Michael Cross to “help clients grow their sales and profits using a range of mathematical and econometric techniques to allow marketers to gain greater insight into their digital audiences,” S4 Capital said.

The company employs more than 25 mathematicians and econometricians working for clients including Co-op, Royal Mail, Secret Escapes, Hiscox, NHS, LV, and Habito.

S4 Capital executive chair Sorrell said, “Data, particularly first-party data, is at the heart of S4 Capital’s ‘holy trinity’ business model. Brightblue’s skills in making sense of it and using it to drive profitable growth are a timely addition to our client-focused service offering.

“We believe the measurement and modeling systems in our industry are in dire need of innovation. They are either too slow and traditional and no longer fit for purpose, or too narrowly confined to digital channels. We look forward to disrupting this multi-billion dollar industry with a modern new-era approach which is faster, better, and cheaper.”

Cross said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be joining Mightyhive and S4 Capital. Our shared entrepreneurial, results-driven cultures and our joint ambition to disrupt the existing industry models are a perfect match. Our ability to provide unrivalled marketing evaluation in days to our clients aligns very much with the S4 Capital faster, better, and cheaper approach, and we very much look forward to the integration and subsequent global reach that Mightyhive and S4 Capital deliver.”