S4 Capital acquires data analytics group in face of coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis will not stop Martin Sorrell’s expansion plans, with his business S4 Capital today acquiring a data analytics group.

Marketing guru Sorrell said: “Now is not the time to slow down, as we see Covid-19 accelerating digital transformation – at all levels, consumer, media and enterprise.”

His comments came as S4 Capital today announced its media business MightyHive has merged with Latin American data analytics group Digodat.

He said the mergers support the “strategic vision of creating the leading digital-only, new-era marketing services firm”.

Digodat was founded in 2015 and employs over 50 data specialists across Latin America, working for clients including Google and Intercorp.

Sorrell owns the businesses through his firm S4 Capital, which he set up after his acrimonious departure from WPP.

The businessman said Latin America has a “particularly rich tech and creative talent pool”.

“Data and analytics are at the heart of our tech-led new age/new era model and we look forward to working with our clients in Latin America as they invest in deeper first-party data-driven content and programmatic capabilities.”

Earlier this month, S4 Capital reported a 17 per cent increase in its first-quarter revenue despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis. S4 said its tech clients – which account for roughly half its revenue – had largely cotninued to invest in digital services during the pandemic.

