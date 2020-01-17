EY TaxChat: making Self Assessment quick, easy and cost effective

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Mark Lee is a Partner at EY, based in their Personal Tax centre of excellence in Newcastle. Having spent over 13 years with EY working in the Channel Islands and various UK offices, Mark is now the leader for EY’s digital private client services and their UK customer tax reporting services. Mark is a member of the CIOT and advises on individual and trust tax compliance and advisory.

According to HMRC, 11.5m UK taxpayers were required to complete a Self Assessment return in 2019. EY research¹ shows that many worry about getting something wrong if they do it themselves (33 per cent) and find the process complicated and time consuming (15 per cent). A further 12 per cent also said they can’t afford the services of an accountant.

In response to these challenges, EY has launched an innovative, on-demand tax service to help individuals complete their UK Self Assessment tax returns. EY TaxChat connects individuals with EY tax professionals in an easy-to-use digital environment, via app or online, making the process faster, easier and cost-efficient.

How it works

EY TaxChat uses a digital platform to connect individuals who needs to complete a UK tax return with an EY adviser. Once they have downloaded the app or visited EY TaxChat online, users will be asked to answer a few simple questions about their tax affairs and will receive a personalised fee quote.

If they accept, they’ll be guided through the Self Assessment process by an EY adviser; the chat function allowing them to connect directly with their adviser at any time. Individuals can provide the necessary tax information by uploading documents, taking pictures with their mobile device or by keying in details directly. The EY adviser will prepare the tax return and, once it is ready for review, the individual can make payment before approving their tax return for filing with HMRC.

Who it’s for

EY TaxChat is available to any individual required to file a UK tax return, however, it is most useful for those who would like to spend less time working on or worrying about tax and would value support from a tax professional.

EY TaxChat is a quick and easy way for individuals to complete their UK tax return, combining the convenience of a digital platform with the benefit of talking to real tax professionals to help them through the whole process.

EY TaxChat is an ideal solution for those who appreciate

Convenience: Accessible anytime, anywhere, through the EY TaxChat app or online. Data can be shared by taking a photo, uploading documents or directly entering it.

Accessible anytime, anywhere, through the EY TaxChat app or online. Data can be shared by taking a photo, uploading documents or directly entering it. Insight: Users can connect directly with a dedicated, knowledgeable EY tax professional and gain a better understanding of their tax position – all within the secure EY TaxChat platform.

Users can connect directly with a dedicated, knowledgeable EY tax professional and gain a better understanding of their tax position – all within the secure EY TaxChat platform. Versatility: Life changes and events, such as getting married, having a child or buying a rental property, can mean changes to an individual’s tax affairs. EY TaxChat is ideal for people with questions about tax who want to ensure they are compliant and tax-efficient.

Life changes and events, such as getting married, having a child or buying a rental property, can mean changes to an individual’s tax affairs. EY TaxChat is ideal for people with questions about tax who want to ensure they are compliant and tax-efficient. Value: EY TaxChat delivers convenience and quality service at a reasonable cost. With more than 20 years’ experience in tax preparation for thousands of clients, EY teams provide a cohesive tax compliance service.

For more information, visit ey.com/uktaxchat. EY TaxChat can be downloaded on a mobile or tablet from the App Store or Google Play Store.



¹ EY’s study is based on questions and interviews with a nationally representative sample of 500 UK consumers.

