EY selects Alison Duncan as UK chair

Big Four firm EY has selected Alison Duncan as its next UK chair, taking over from Hywel Ball, who stepped down last year.

Ball used to act as both EY’s UK chair and its managing partner, but the roles have been separated under rules by the accountancy watchdog.

EY partner Alison Duncan

Last October, long-term partner Anna Anthony was chosen as the UK and Ireland regional managing partner; her role was effective from 1 January.

Following a comprehensive nomination process, Duncan was selected by a specially constituted nomination committee. The committee will also be responsible for selecting members of the UK LLP board for recommendation to the partners.

Her new role is subject to a partner vote, but if successful, she will assume the position from 1 April.

Duncan has been with EY for over 30 years, with more than 20 years serving as a partner.

She has been the global client service partner and lead audit partner and is currently EY UK’s head of regulatory and public policy.

She was one of the three women with names in the hat for the leadership position back in 2020, where Ball was selected.

Commenting on her new position, Duncan said: “Having been a member of the UK LLP board for over three years, I understand the importance of having a strong UK chair who can provide oversight and governance of the firm.”

“It is truly an honour and a privilege to have been selected for this role, and I am looking forward to working with Anna Anthony, the board, and our wider Partner group as we continue to grow the business, serve our clients and create exceptional careers for EY people,” she added.

This comes after several reports of layoffs at the Big Four giant, including dozens of senior partners and redundancies at its legal arm, EY Law.