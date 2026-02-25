Extend Launches CIP: a Cultural Intelligence Platform Empowering Marketers to Plan, Manage, and Monitor Campaigns Directly Through Its Marketing Platform

Following the announcement of its new corporate strategy, Extend today officially unveils CIP (Cultural Intelligence Platform), a proprietary platform that unifies cultural data, influencer marketing, and media execution within one integrated ecosystem. CIP will expand Extend’s reach across the regional advertising market while offering existing agency clients an efficient route to leverage its platform and tools.

CIP represents the culmination of years of experience across Extend’s marketing agencies and technology ventures. Over the past several years, Extend has delivered services through creative and marketing agencies while simultaneously building and acquiring technology-driven solutions. Through this journey, the company reached a clear strategic conclusion: fragmented tools and services must evolve into one unified platform where the client journey begins and ends seamlessly.

Unveiled by Extend Founder & CEO Sami Alrasheed, CIP encompasses social listening, media ad buying, and influencer campaign management under one platform. It launches with its influencer module first. The reason: Extend believes influencers are the defining media channel of the coming era, and that the industry around them deserves the same rigour and infrastructure that traditional media buying has long had.

“We reached a firm conviction that all of our products needed to unify into a single platform,” said Sami Alrasheed, Founder & CEO of Extend. “As this industry develops, we will no longer personally know the majority of influencers out there. When I want to work with one, I need to know their real impact, their reach, or whether they’re a good fit for my brand. I end up doing manual research — a process that is completely inappropriate for today’s age. That’s exactly why we built CIP. We believe influencers will be the dominant media form for the years ahead, and the industry deserves an infrastructure that matches that reality.”

At launch, CIP allows marketing teams, from agencies managing multiple clients to in-house brand teams, to:

Plan: Discover influencers through the region’s largest ad library (more than one million ads) alongside over 70,000 influencer profiles with complete identity cards and linked social accounts across Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Facebook. See which influencers competitors are spending with, evaluate brand fit, and build campaign plans. A built-in cultural calendar helps teams avoid scheduling conflicts with major events.

Manage: Generate professional booking orders and share purchase orders, financials, and campaign briefs through a single link, replacing the fragmented workflow of spreadsheets, WhatsApp threads, and email chains. Full team management tracks who recommended each influencer, who issued each purchase order, and every decision in between.

Monitor: Influencer ads are automatically detected once they go live, and performance analytics are pulled directly from Snapchat and TikTok. No more chasing screenshots or compiling reports manually. Shareable campaign links give clients and stakeholders real-time visibility into what’s running.

Built for the Region, Not Adapted for It

Extend CIP stands apart by offering a platform built natively for the Arab market with Arabic-first design, a publisher database rooted in the region, and cultural intelligence that understands Saudi and Arab audience behavior at a depth that international platforms cannot match.

The platform is purpose-built for the way campaigns actually operate in the region. Media buyers and planners have long navigated fragmented workflows with no single source of truth. CIP replaces that complexity with a centralized system where listening, discovery, booking, verification, and reporting live together.

It is equally valuable for in-house brand teams that need visibility into what their agencies are doing, and for any team that wants every campaign decision grounded in data and cultural insight rather than guesswork. In an industry that has historically lacked transparency, CIP is built to provide it.

“The time that marketing teams spend on Excel sheets and PowerPoint decks, chasing publishers for confirmation, compiling reports manually, sending briefs across three different channels, is time that should go toward what actually matters: planning and creative,” said Sami. “CIP is designed to raise the operational efficiency of every team that uses it, and to improve return on investment on campaigns through decisions backed by intelligence, not assumptions. It is simple, transparent, and built to give marketers control over every step of the process.”

The platform is available now at extendcip.com

About Extend

Extend is a Saudi-founded marketing and technology company. Through its agency and product offerings, Extend builds a platform that bring cultural intelligence, transparency, and operational efficiency to the marketing industry.

