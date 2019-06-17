Experience success: what’s the value of experiential advertising?

1-9-90This is an issue that PR agency PrettyGreen has been grappling with for some time. When working on experiences, it uses a model called “1-9-90”. The idea is that one per cent of the target audience will take part in the experience, they’ll then share it via word of mouth or posts on social media to the next nine per cent, while the final 90 per cent will hear about the event through articles elsewhere. “The model is a really good rule of thumb,” explains PrettyGreen’s managing director Jessica Hargreaves. “Everybody gets obsessed with the one per cent of people who are going to be at your event, so you want to create the most engaging experience, but in terms of creating the most return on investment, you’ve really got to be thinking about the nine per cent and 90 per cent.” Read more: Does sex and innuendo really sell in advertising? However, even with this model, she admits that she’s becoming “increasingly frustrated” with having to measure and prove the worth of experiential marketing
“Even with the 1-9-90 model, all you’re talking about is how many people you’ve engaged. You can’t necessarily say ‘that person became an advocate and is therefore going to buy the product’, which is basically what our job is in marketing.”