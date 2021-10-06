Exclusive: UK sets out quarantine restrictions for private jet Cop-26 arrivals

It may be the least carbon-friendly way of travelling to the UK, but Cop-26 climate conference organisers are preparing for private jet visitors.

A guide to ‘managed quarantine’ published this week for arrivals coming from so-called red list countries lists Biggin Hill and Farnborough Airport as potential arrival ports – both of which exclusively cater to private flights.

Guests from red list countries will be accommodated for five days in so-called ‘managed quarantine’ if they have been double-jabbed and ten days if they remain unvaccinated.

Business and world leaders are expected to fly in for the climate summit to be held in Glasgow over the first two weeks of November.

Private jet arrivals will be met by officials at the gate and escorted to their quarantine hotel, where they will be provided with three meals a day in addition to regular PCR tests.

Last week Farnborough Airport was blockaded by activists from Extinction Rebellion.

The group said it was “calling on the world’s super-rich elite of celebrities, oligarchs and business leaders to ditch private flights.”

Last month British Airways pledged to source so-called ‘green fuel’ for all Cop-26 flights into Glasgow.

