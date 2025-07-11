Exclusive: T100 triathlon Olympic proposal to be discussed

The inclusion of the T100 Tour’s 100km race format in future Olympics is set to be discussed today

The possibility of the T100 Tour’s 100km triathlon format being added to future Olympic programmes will be publicly discussed by the sport’s chiefs for the first time today.

Currently, Olympic Games only feature triathlons that take place over around half that distance but there are hopes in the swim-bike-run world that long-distance races could be added.

The topic is due to feature at a summit on the future of the sport held by World Triathlon in Hamburg on Friday, on the eve of a major meet in the German city.

The 100km format has been pioneered by the Professional Triathletes’ Organisation (PTO), which is behind the T100 Triathlon World Tour.

Last year the T100 Tour pulled in 50m TV and streaming viewers globally across its seven races, with the final two in Lake Las Vegas and Dubai drawing 10m each.

Triathlon has been part of the Olympic Games since Sydney 2000 and added a mixed-gender relay race to its programme at Tokyo 2020.

The events have been a hit with audiences, attracting a combined 200m TV viewers at last summer’s Games in Paris – a key metric for Olympic chiefs.

Races also give host cities another chance to show off their landmarks, with the competitions in the French capital taking in sights such as the Pont Alexandre III bridge.

T100 amateur triathlons may boost Olympic bid

The T100 Tour’s format is also popular with amateur triathletes, something that may help its case with an International Olympic Committee keen on more mass participation.

At Paris 2024 an amateur marathon was held for the first time on the same route as that used by the elite runners and proved a major success, attracting more than 20,000 participants.

T100 weekends are billed as “festivals of multisport” featuring a range of races for amateur athletes of all levels. Last year, 21,000 weekend warriors took part in its events.

Through the PTO, the tour has a 12-year strategic partnership with World Triathlon, the sport’s governing body which is responsible for its Olympic competitions.

It is backed by billionaire investor Sir Michael Moritz and Warner Bros Discovery, and features contracted male and female athletes competing in a season-long narrative.

Today’s conference on triathlon precedes the Hamburg World Triathlon Series Championship races in the city on Saturday and Sunday.