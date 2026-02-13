Exclusive: RPC to lose Mike Ashley’s ‘rainmaker’ lawyer

Mike Ashley top lawyer to leave RPC

City law firm RPC is set to lose one of its highest-billing lawyers, who represents the retail titan Mike Ashley.

Long-term partner Jeremy Drew will leave the firm after nearly 20 years in the solicitor’s retail and commercial department, which he also co-led.

The star lawyer has been a long-term adviser to Mike Ashley, the owner of Frasers Group, and is understood by City AM to be a big biller at RPC, with the billionaire noted as one of the firm’s most important corporate clients.

It is understood that he is joining Taylor Wessing.

It is understood that RPC has billed the high street magnate £12m.

Ashley, who has appeared in the commercial courts many times, has instructed Drew on several legal matters over the years, including his attempts to gain control of the department store chain Debenhams between 2019 and 2020.

The high-street magnate has been embroiled in a new retail row with the online fashion retailer Asos. Last month, it was reported that Ashley’s Frasers Group voted against resolutions at online fashion retailer Asos’s general meeting after he reportedly spoiled his vote.

Reynolds Porter Chamberlain, known as RPC, generated £173m in turnover over the 2025 financial year, according to its accounts filed with Companies House, up 3 per cent from the previous year.

The estimated profit attributable to the highest paid member was over £2m, up from £1.5m in 2024.

The firm selected Antony Sassi from its Hong Kong office to be its managing partner, a role he assumed in May 2025.

When asked by City AM, a spokesperson for RPC said: “We can confirm that Jeremy Drew will be leaving the RPC partnership. We thank him for his contribution to the success of the firm and wish him well in his future endeavours.”