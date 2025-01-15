Law firm RPC elects new managing partner

The City of London

City-based law firm RPC has selected Antony Sassi to step up to the leadership role of managing partner of the firm, succeeding James Miller.

Sassi, litigation lawyer by trade in the Hong Kong market, was the firm’s Asia managing partner since 2019, while also sitting on its partnership executive committee.

He has spent most of his career based in Hong Kong but will now be relocating to London.

Antony Sassi, newly-elected managing partner of RPC

Miller, who served in the leadership role since 2017, completes his second term as at the end of April. Sassi will then commence his four-year term on 1 May.

The firm quoted that under Miller’s leadership it experienced significant growth as its partnership grew from 79 to 136, while revenue increased 74 per cent from £98.9m in 2017 to £172.2m in

2024.

Commenting on his new role, Sassi stated that “It’s a privilege to take on this role”.

“I’m grateful for the platform that I’ve been given, James’ accomplishments over the past few years have been impressive.

“I’m genuinely excited to progress this next chapter as we continue to grow, building a robust and global firm,” he added.

Miller added: “It has been and remains an honour to serve RPC as managing partner.

“I am

immensely proud of what we collectively continue to achieve thanks to the energy, dedication,

teamwork, and phenomenal expertise of our colleagues.”

This news comes after RPC revealed on Tuesday that its partner Zoё Mernick-Levene is launching a new class action against several water and sewerage companies, including Thames Water.