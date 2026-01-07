PureSpectrum Announces Strategic Partnership with TA to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

PureSpectrum, a leading market research technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm. The partnership marks an important milestone in PureSpectrum’s 10-year growth journey and will support the Company as it continues to accelerate innovation, scale its platform, and deepen value for customers across the market research ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107307241/en/

Launched in 2016, PureSpectrum operates a programmatic marketplace and sample management platform that connects market research firms, brands, and institutions with a broad, global network of survey respondents. The PureSpectrum Marketplace combines automation, dynamic allocation, and PureScore™, its AI-driven quality scoring system, delivering faster and more reliable access to high-quality human insights.

PureSpectrum’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael McCrary, along with the broader PureSpectrum leadership team, will remain meaningful shareholders and continue to lead the Company in close partnership with TA.

“PureSpectrum was built to raise the standard for quality, delivery, and simplicity in market research,” said McCrary. “TA’s deep experience supporting founder-led, high-growth businesses makes them an ideal partner as we continue to advance that mission. With TA’s support, we are well-positioned to invest behind our platform, expand our capabilities, and further simplify how researchers access and trust high-quality insights.”

Through the partnership, PureSpectrum will continue investing in its strategic roadmap, with a focus on product innovation and platform scalability. These investments will accelerate innovation, expand what’s possible across the market research ecosystem, address critical industry challenges, and deliver long-term value to its customers.

“Market research is undergoing a meaningful shift toward greater automation and AI-enabled workflows as demand for high-quality human data and sophisticated response validation continues to grow,” said Dylan Hallman, Senior Vice President at TA. “PureSpectrum sits at the intersection of these trends, and its marketplace model positions the Company to play a central role in how insights are generated and consumed in the years ahead.”

“PureSpectrum has built a differentiated, category-defining platform at a moment when data quality and automation have become mission-critical for business decisions,” said Jason Mironov, Managing Director at TA. “Michael and his team have demonstrated strong execution and a clear vision, and we are thrilled to partner with them to scale the platform, invest in innovation, and support customers as their needs continue to evolve.”

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to TA, and Deloitte LLP served as financial advisor. Payne Enterprises also advised TA on the transaction. Piper Sandler & Co served as exclusive financial advisor to PureSpectrum, and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to PureSpectrum.

About PureSpectrum

PureSpectrum, launched in 2016 and headquartered in California, is a leading market research technology company. PureSpectrum empowers insights professionals with a programmatic Marketplace and sample management platform that streamlines online surveys, facilitating millions of high-quality interviews annually. Researchers are empowered to make faster, more confident decisions with PureSpectrum’s comprehensive suite and proprietary PureScore™ respondent-level scoring system. Visit www.purespectrum.com for more information.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107307241/en/

Contact

Media Contacts

For TA:

Maggie Benoit

mbenoit@ta.com

For PureSpectrum:

Stephanie Fuess

stephanie@purespectrum.com

Company Logo Company Logo