Nick Ephgrave announces surprise retirement from Serious Fraud Office

SFO Director announces retirement

Nick Ephgrave will step down as director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) two and a half years before his first term was due to finish.

The former assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police was appointed as the SFO’s director, taking over from Lisa Osofsky, who oversaw several errors during her tenure.

Ephgrave was the first non-lawyer in the role, which he was often vocal about: “Unlike all my predecessors, I am not a lawyer, rather I am a law enforcer”.

He will remain in post until the end of March, during which time an interim director will be appointed pending a formal recruitment process for his successor.

The decision comes after 38 years of service to the public, holding senior roles in UK law enforcement with the Metropolitan and Surrey police forces, as well as the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

“I shall miss the job and SFO colleagues so very much, but will reflect on the progress we have made together with pride and satisfaction,” Ephgrave said.

As of early 2026, the SFO under Ephgrave has opened 12 new investigations since his tenure began in September 2023, including one into an alleged multi-million-pound fraud committed against Thurrock Council.

He came into the role by launching an investigation into law firm Axiom Ince, which resulted in the SFO bringing charges against five men for complex fraud offences linked to the collapse, “the fastest in the organisation’s history”.

Speaking on his time, he said: “I am certain that the momentum we have created will continue to propel the organisation forward to bigger and better things.”

Ephgrave was also keen on paying whistleblowers, a structure similar to that in the US.

“If you look at the example of the US, their system allows that, and I think 86 per cent of the $2.2bn in civil settlements and judgments recovered by the US Department of Justice were based on whistleblower information,” he said.

Commenting on his retirement, Attorney General Richard Hermer KC said: “I want to pay the warmest of personal and professional tributes to Nick Ephgrave as he retires after a long career in public service.”