Exclusive: Most investors believe Brexit will make UK more attractive place to do business

More than half of all investors from the UK, US and Germany believe Brexit, and the need therefore for the UK to secure new trade deals and support businesses, will make the overall business environment in the country more attractive over the next three years.

Only one in five (22 per cent) expect it to deteriorate, according to research from investment firm MBH Corporation, sharted exclusively with City A.M. this morning.

Some 54 per cent of the professional investors interviewed, who collectively manage over $300bn, believe that the projected strong economic growth for the UK economy, and the increased desire for trade from countries from around the world as they come out of the Coronavirus crisis, will help to accelerate trade deals for the UK.

This helps explain why 55 per cent of professional investors expect the UK to make good progress in terms of securing new trade deals around the world over the next 12 months, and this rises to 65 per cent when looking at the next three years.

However, in five years’ time, 50 per cent of the professional investors interviewed believe Brexit will have had a negative impact on the UK economy overall, compared to 37 per cent who believe it will have had a positive influence.