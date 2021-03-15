Ex-Norwegian CEO pilots low-cost airline that will fly London to New York

Bjørn Kjos, Norwegian’s former CEO, is launching Norse Atlantic Airways, which he hopes will be in operation by the end of 2021.

Kjos has invested 24m kr from his own pocket into the venture, which comes less than two years after he stood aside as Norwegian’s CEO.

Norse aims to fill the gap left by Norwegian’s departure from long-haul services. The new airline will even use the same aeroplanes – Boeing 787 Dreamliners – but no details have been given yet on specific route plans.

The airline has however said it will only serve profitable routes linking destinations like New York, LA, London and Paris, but that services to Asia could follow suit, the Telegraph reported.

It also plans to list in Oslo and has a valuation of $24m (£17m).

Kjos will own 15 per cent of the new airline, and will work alongside investors Bjørn Tore Larsen and Bjørn Kise, the former of which will serve as the company’s CEO.

The trio hope to find success where Norwegian failed. Norwegian was unable to make its low-cost transatlantic travel profitable and is now fighting for its life.