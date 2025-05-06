Ex-JP Morgan and Schroders manager launches boutique advisory

Meadon previously worked at JP Morgan and Schroders.

A former fund manager at JP Morgan and Schroders has launched a boutique advisory firm.

William Meadon, who managed the JP Morgan Claverhouse investment trust from 2012 to 2024, has launched a new firm called Steppingstone.

Meadon said that the firm was launching in a bid to challenge the approach of larger firms, targeting clients with a ‘one stop shop’ for UK private companies looking for business services.

“Steppingstone has risen to the challenge of two unmet needs,” said Meadon.

“Firstly, we have responded to the increasing demands of companies to have one port of call for all their professional services. Offering flexible access to a suite of more affordable advisors (e.g. lawyers, accountants, capital raisers, branding experts) goes a long way to meeting that need.

“Secondly, while our professional advisors thoroughly enjoy working in their areas of excellence, they increasingly want to do it away from the often debilitating nine-to-five corporate treadmill.”

The former manager began his career as an auditor at KPMG, before working at Schroders and Newton Investment Management.

At JP Morgan, he headed up the core equity team, managing £7bn of global, European and UK-focused funds.

In his time managing the JP Morgan Claverhouse trust, returns totalled 167 per cent or 8.3 per cent annually, compared to the 128 per cent rise or 6.9% annual return in the FTSE All-Share index.

Other trusts managed by Meadon included JP Morgan Mid Cap, JP Morgan Income and Growth, and JP Morgan Income and Capital.

“SMEs are a critical dynamic for a growing economy, but they can often lack a support network which prevents them from achieving their full potential. Steppingstone’s aim is to provide such a network,” added Andrew Ballheimer, former global managing partner at Allen & Overy.