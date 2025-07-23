Evri: Boom in bedroom CEOs drives best-ever parcel deliveries

Evri has reported record results for its latest financial year. Credit – Evri/PA

Evri has delivered record results thanks to a boom in second-hand sellers sending parcels with the logistics giant.

The parcel delivery company, which was acquired by private equity firm Apollo from Advent International in 2024 for £2.7bn, has revealed that its volumes increased by 11 per cent in the year to 1 March, 2025, to more than 807m.

Parcel deliveries have risen by 25 per cent in the last two years, it added.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 per cent to £341m.

The company said its growth was supported by consumer-to-consumer marketplaces like eBay and Vinted, as the “mega-trend” in selling second-hand items online continues to boom.

Evri CEO Martijn de Lange said these “behaviour changes” have been fuelled by “scroll and spend social commerce sites such as TikTok’s shop”.

“We continue to meet increased demand for customer-to-customer deliveries for online marketplaces… Evri’s tech-enabled convenience is equipping a growing army of bedroom CEOs who are shaping the future of ecommerce,” de Lange said.

Returns specialist Al Gerrie has called scroll-shopping “equivalent to QVC” and the fuel behind “quite a lot of impulse buys”.

Evri, which was previously part of the Hermes parcel group,spent £57m over the financial year on its operations and technology in a bid to improve service levels.

The logistics giant ranked bottom in Ofcom’s latest customer satisfaction survey.

DHL eCommerce to merge with Evri

In May, Evri announced a merger with DHL eCommerce UK, the e-commerce logistics specialist of DHL Group.

As part of the transaction, DHL Group will acquire a significant minority stake in Evri.

The “new, bigger” Evri will have a separate network for business-to-business and business-to-consumer deliveries, with over 10,000 Parcelshops and lockers.

Evri will also acquire Irish customs clearance and logistics specialist, Coll-8, aiming to strengthen its presence in the EU.

“[The deals] put us firmly on track to become the UK’s premier parcel delivery group to serve both consumers and businesses,” de Lange said.

“We are well-positioned for next-generation delivery services,” he added.