Package deal: Evri to merge with DHL ecommerce arm
Parcel delivery company Evri is set to merge with DHL eCommerce, the e-commerce logistics specialist of DHL Group, as the sector continues to consolidate.
The merged Evri business is set to deliver over a billion parcels and a further billion business letters annually, with 30,000 couriers and 12,000 office staff, DHL said.
As part of the deal DHL Group will acquire a “significant” minority stake in the combined new Evri Group.
“By combining Evri’s scale, innovation and DHL eCommerce’s best-in-class premium van network, we are creating the pre-eminent parcel delivery group in the UK,” Martijn de Lange, CEO of Evri, said.
“Over the last decade, Evri has grown ten-fold in size and this transaction will further expand our access into the European and
global e-commerce markets,” de Lange said.
Evri reported £1.68bn in revenue last year, up from £1.46bn the year before, boosted by high demand for fast e-commerce shipping as online ordering continues to grow.
The new group will leverage DHL eCommerce’s network for faster global transit, it said, with Europe, the US and selected Asian markets – including India – to benefit.
Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce, said: “DHL eCommerce and Evri both stand for top service quality, reliability, and sustainability, which makes this partnership a great fit for our customers.
“Together, we’ll be able to offer more efficient, far-reaching, and innovative solutions to keep up with the fast-paced e-commerce market. By joining forces in the UK, we’re creating a one-stop shop for all our customers’ parcel needs here and giving them better delivery options from around the world.”
It’s the latest merger in a sector which has seen significant consolidation recently.
In April, Poland-based InPost acquired competitor Yodel to become UK’s third-largest delivery firm.
InPost said the deal would its market share to eight per cent, and rapidly increasing its capacity to more than 300 million parcels annually.