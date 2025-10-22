Evri and Yodel named worst parcel deliverers again

Evri was taken over by Apollo in a £2.7bn deal last year.

Evri and Yodel have once again been named as the two worst parcel delivery companies in the UK for customer satisfaction, according to a new survey.

In regulator Ofcom’s annual survey, Evri posted a dissatisfaction score of 41 per cent with Yodel second worst on 33 per cent.

Yodel and Evri only managed satisfaction scores of 38 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

Amazon and FedEx jointly took the top spot in Ofcom’s customer satisfaction survey of parcel delivery companies.

The companies topped the poll on customer service satisfaction, both achieving a score of 57 per cent.

They were closely followed by UPS and DHL, both at 55 per cent.

While average overall satisfaction is reasonably high at 78 per cent – unchanged from last year – consumers have revealed widely varying experiences depending on which firm delivered their parcel.

Last year, UK consumers sent and received a record 4.2bn parcels, which was seven per cent more than the previous year, and higher than the pandemic peak of 4bn in 2020/21.

Across all operators, more than two-thirds of consumers (68 per cent) experienced a delivery issue in the past six months.

Overall, the most common problems were delivery delays (28 per cent), parcels being left in an inappropriate location (26 per cent), the delivery driver not knocking loudly enough (20 per cent), and people not being given sufficient time to answer the door (19 per cent).

Ofcom said it had seen customers’ satisfaction with the process of contacting parcel operators increase from 41 per cent in 2023 to 45 per cent in 2025, while complaints handling satisfaction increased from 43 per cent to 46 per cent during the same period.

Ofcom said: “We are pressing parcel operators to make further, sustained improvements.

“In particular, disabled consumers and those with limiting conditions should not encounter difficulties with the delivery process, which is currently more likely to be the case compared to other people without these conditions.”

An Evri spokeswoman said: “Customer satisfaction is our top priority and every parcel matters to us. That is why, over the past year, we’ve invested £57m in our operations and technology – all to make our parcel delivery service smoother, faster and more sustainable.

“From the nation’s leading retailers and marketplaces to pre-loved platforms, our partners and customers continue to trust us and the service we deliver, and our growing parcel volumes and almost four million five-star Trustpilot reviews are proof of this.”

Yodel has been contacted by City AM for comment.

Losses more than double at Yodel

The Ofcom survey comes after City AM reported earlier this month that losses at Yodel had more than doubled as its revenue was slashed.

The Liverpool-headquartered business posted a pre-tax loss of £105.2m for its latest financial year.

The total comes after Yodel also lost £48.2m in 2023.

Accounts filed with Companies House also showed that its revenue was cut from £555.7m to £487.6m in the year.

During the year the average number of people employed by Yodel fell from 3,469 to 3,123.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The UK economy has experienced significant inflationary pressure throughout the period, particularly in relation to wages, fuel and utilities.

“Whilst some of these cost increases are passed on to customers through surcharges, there has been a clear dampening effect on consumer spending power, resulting from the current cost-of-living crisis, which has contributed to a lower like-for-like adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) performance.

“Yodel continues to offer an industry-leading customer service to its portfolio of clients and the directors are highly appreciative of the support and dedication of all colleagues, suppliers and clients.

“Yodel remains committed to achieving customer excellence and continues to deliver significant improvements in service performance.”

For the 33 weeks to 1 March, 2025, Evri posted a revenue of £1.02bn and a pre-tax loss of £67.6m.

The results were for the period after the company was taken over by Apollo Global Management in a deal worth £2.7bn.