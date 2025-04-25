Evoke: Revenue ticks up as group expects momentum to build through 2025

Evoke owns William Hill, 888 and Mr Green

Betting and gaming company Evoke has reported a slight uptick in revenue and said it expects a return to stronger growth from the second quarter onwards.

Revenue was £437m in the first quarter of 2025, in line with guidance and up one per cent year on year.

UK revenue dipped one per cent, with three per cent growth in gaming offset by reduced sports revenue.

Evoke said both areas were impacted by the introduction of additional safer gambling measures.

International revenue rose 11 per cent, including “significant” year-on-year growth in Romania following the acquisition of Winner.ro, Evoke said.

Retail revenue overall fell six per cent, but Evoke said the outlook for the remainder of the year was “more positive”, with “the roll-out of new machines completed together with the expected benefit of planned improvements across the sportsbook and overall in-store experience”.

Per Widerström, CEO of Evoke, said: “The first-quarter performance is consistent with the update provided at our full year results, with improvements in April supporting revenue growth in the year-to-date of approximately 4 per cent.

“While first-quarter revenue was below our five to nine per cent annual growth target, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is significantly higher year on year… this reflects the Group’s significantly more efficient operating model and our clear focus on creating value through sustainable, profitable growth.

“We are building momentum in the right areas of the business with particularly strong growth across our International Core Markets… We are moving decisively and at pace to position evoke for long-term success and to drive significant value.”