Every little helps: Tesco reboots ‘kids eat for free’ scheme amid cost of living pressures

Tesco has announced it will be bringing back its Kids Eat Free scheme during the October half-term, as the cost of living crunch continues to batter Brits.

The offer means parents can spend as little as 60p to claim one free child’s meal worth up to £3.25 when showing their Clubcard at checkout.

To cover the half-term dates, the scheme will run on weekdays between 17th and 28th October in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and between 31st October and 4th November in Wales and will be available in 311 cafes across the UK.

Kids Eat Free is part of Tesco’s drive to help customers spend less – putting more money back in their pocket ahead of the Christmas season.

During the summer school holidays, Tesco cafes gave away free meals for more than 260,000 children.

Earlier this week, Tesco announced a huge price lock on more than 1,000 everyday products in its Low Everyday Prices range – helping customers to budget and giving reassurance that the products will stay at the same great price until 2023.

According to research from Usdaw union, one in four shop workers are skipping meals each month to meet bill payments.

This figure has leapt from 1 in 20 last year, as Britain’s lowest paid workers struggle amid the throes of cost of living crunch, as reported by City A.M. in August.